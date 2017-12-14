Clyde & Co. Adds Libor Defense Partner To Regulatory Team
Charles Kuhn joins Clyde & Co. as a partner having spent two years at the firm earlier in his career. He also previously worked for the Financial Conduct Authority's financial crime division.
"We're very pleased to welcome Charles back to the firm," John Whittaker, head of regulatory and investigations at Clyde & Co., said. "In recent years, he has firmly established...
