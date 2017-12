Ex-Banking Watchdog Defends Role In Lloyds-HBOS Merger

Law360, London (December 14, 2017, 4:00 PM GMT) -- The former chief of the predecessor to Britain’s banking regulator testified in a London court on Thursday that he did not pressure Lloyds Banking Group into its 2009 acquisition of HBOS PLC and was acting in line with his statutory duty when he supported the deal.



Hector Sants, who was chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority’s predecessor, the Financial Services Authority, between 2007 and 2012, took the witness stand on Thursday in a trial in which thousands of shareholders are suing Lloyds for more than...

To view the full article, register now.