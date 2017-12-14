Deals Rumor Mill: Snyder's-Lance, EssilorLuxottica, YPF

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 6:44 PM EST) -- Snack giant Snyder's-Lance Inc. is mulling a sale after having been approached by Campbell Soup Co. about a potential takeover, according to a Thursday report from CNBC. According to the report, Snyder’s-Lance has hired an investment bank to assist as it determines what to do. Snyder’s-Lance is in ongoing talks with Campbell and at least one other interested suitor, the report said, although it is possible no deal winds up being struck. Snyder’s-Lance is valued at around $3.82 billion, and Campbell is worth about $14.65 billion....

