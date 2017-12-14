Regulator Paves Way For EU Market In €800B Of 'Bad' Loans

Law360, London (December 14, 2017, 5:26 PM GMT) -- Europe’s leading bank regulator took a major step on Thursday toward creating a new market where lenders can help sell off the bloc’s €800 billion ($942 billion) mountain of bad debt.



The European Banking Authority said it was helping traders to standardize transactions in non-performing loans, which can undercut profits at banks and hinder their ability to lend — especially in the bloc’s most troubled economies.



The EBA issued data templates that it said will “create the foundation” for deals in bad loans across 28 member...

