ESMA Clarifies EMIR Rules On Clearing, Swap Reporting

Law360, London (December 14, 2017, 6:24 PM GMT) -- The European Securities and Markets Authority on Thursday updated guidance for banks and central counterparties implementing its derivatives rulebook, the European Markets Infrastructure Regulation, addressing uncertainties on reporting obligations for collateral, indirect clearing and contracts with no maturity.



Investors and other market participants had asked ESMA for clearer guidance on how derivatives contracts with no specified maturity date should be reported under the European Markets Infrastructure Regulation, known as EMIR.



“Each opening of a new contract should be reported by the counterparties to the trade repository...

