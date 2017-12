Trump's EPA Chemical Safety Office Pick Drops Out

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 4:52 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump's controversial pick to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's chemical safety office has reportedly given up on seeking the post, just weeks after two Republican senators said they couldn't support his nomination and a third expressed doubts as well.



Michael Dourson, a former environmental health professor at the University of Cincinnati, told the Trump administration Wednesday that he was withdrawing from consideration to lead the EPA's Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention, according to an NBC News report. The news comes amid...

