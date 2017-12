Chinese Consumer Lender Slashes IPO Amid Crackdown

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 6:28 PM EST) -- A Chinese online microlender that initially filed for a $500 million U.S. initial public offering has slashed its fundraising estimate by more than three-quarters, a reduction that coincides with a regulatory crackdown by Chinese authorities on online lenders.



Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. on Wednesday told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to offer 12 million American depositary shares on the Nasdaq exchange priced between $9 and $11 apiece, which would raise $120 million at the midpoint. When the company filed initial plans last month,...

To view the full article, register now.