Biosimilar Act Trumps State Laws, Fed. Circ. Rules

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 11:01 AM EST) -- The federal biosimilars act prevents drugmakers from using state laws to punish rivals for withholding information about copycat products, the Federal Circuit ruled Thursday.



The unanimous ruling sided with Sandoz Inc. over Amgen Inc. in a long-running and high-stakes battle that has laid out ground rules for the fledgling biosimilars industry. At issue was whether Amgen could use state laws — such as California’s unfair competition law — to compel disclosure of approval applications and manufacturing information that need not be divulged under the Biologics Price...

