Biosimilar Act Trumps State Laws, Fed. Circ. Rules

By Jeff Overley

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 11:01 AM EST) -- The federal biosimilars act prevents drugmakers from using state laws to punish rivals for withholding information about copycat products, the Federal Circuit ruled Thursday.

The unanimous ruling sided with Sandoz Inc. over Amgen Inc. in a long-running and high-stakes battle that has laid out ground rules for the fledgling biosimilars industry. At issue was whether Amgen could use state laws — such as California’s unfair competition law — to compel disclosure of approval applications and manufacturing information that need not be divulged under the Biologics Price...
Case Information

Case Title

Amgen Inc. et al v. Sandoz Inc. et al


Case Number

3:14-cv-04741

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Patent

Judge

Richard Seeborg

Date Filed

October 24, 2014

Case Title

Amgen Inc. v. Sandoz Inc.


Case Number

15-1499

Court

Appellate - Federal Circuit

Nature of Suit

830 Patent Infringement (Fed. Question)

Date Filed

March 27, 2015

