Global Watchdogs To Test Incentives For OTC Central Clearing

Law360, London (December 16, 2017, 1:34 AM GMT) -- Global financial regulators said Friday they will review the effects of incentives for financial institutions to centrally clear over-the-counter derivatives trades following the implementation of capital rules for the sector.



The Financial Stability Board, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures, and the International Organization of Securities Commissions have called for market responses to evaluate the effects of post-crisis reforms on incentives to clear OTC derivatives.



Since the 2008 financial crisis, regulators have kept a close eye on OTC derivatives,...

