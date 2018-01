Patent Cases To Watch In 2018

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing two cases relating to America Invents Act reviews, including one that could undo the entire process, headlining what could shape out to be a memorable year in patent law. Here are the cases attorneys should be tracking.



Oil States Energy Services LLC v. Greene’s Energy Group LLC



Everyone in the patent world will be waiting to see how the Supreme Court rules in a case that challenges America Invents Act inter partes reviews as being unconstitutional.



Oil States filed the...

