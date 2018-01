Patent Litigation Trends To Watch In 2018

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to put limits on where patent lawsuits can be filed will create more fights over venue in 2018, while patent owners may increasingly turn to places outside of district court to enforce their rights. Here are a few of the trends in patent litigation that attorneys will be tracking in the new year.



Fallout From TC Heartland



In a blockbuster May decision, the Supreme Court shook up the patent world by putting restrictions on where patent lawsuits can be filed....

To view the full article, register now.