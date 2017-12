Fla. High Court Won't Rule On Gov.'s Plan To Name 3 Justices

Law360, Miami (December 14, 2017, 11:27 AM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court said Thursday that it would not decide on whether Gov. Rick Scott can appoint the next three Supreme Court justices on his final day in office because the governor has not yet acted on his stated plan.



The state's highest court said the issue presented by the liberal advocacy groups who filed a petition for quo warranto challenging Scott's plan is not ripe for consideration. The history of the writ of quo warranto, which is used to determine whether a state officer...

To view the full article, register now.