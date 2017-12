Del. Justices Reverse $7B Price Bump In Dell Deal Appraisal

Law360, Wilmington (December 14, 2017, 4:56 PM EST) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Thursday reversed the Chancery Court’s appraisal decision of Dell Inc.’s $25 billion buyout that said it was underpriced by roughly $7 billion, ruling that Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster’s analysis was “based on several assumptions that are not grounded in relevant, accepted financial principles.”



In an 84-page decision penned by Justice Karen L. Valihura, the justices remanded the case back to the Chancery Court, directing Vice Chancellor Laster to either appraise the transaction at its deal price with no further proceedings...

