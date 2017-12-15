GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 3:12 PM EST) -- Experts shared with Law360 tips for helping employers keep the holiday festivities merry while limiting their legal risk, President Donald Trump tapped the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's Chai Feldblum for a new term and two Senate Democrats challenged the National Labor Relations Board's new general counsel. These are some of the top stories in corporate legal news you may have missed this past week.



FCC Votes to Repeal Net Neutrality Rules



As anticipated, the Federal Communications Commission voted Thursday to overturn Obama-era net neutrality rules...

