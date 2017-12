Tax Credit Bill For Rural Biz Growth Sent To Ohio Governor

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 7:31 PM EST) -- A $45 million tax credit for insurance companies and financial institutions to invest in “rural and high-growth industry funds” is heading to the desk of Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich after he vetoed a similar provision earlier this year.



The Rural and High-Growth Industry Jobs Program, passed as part of Amended Substitute Senate Bill No. 8, aims to encourage investments to create jobs in rural areas of the Buckeye State. Jon Keeling, press secretary for Kasich, said Thursday the governor's office had not yet received the...

