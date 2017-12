DOJ Antitrust Official Wary Of Regulatory Approach To Data

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 7:34 PM EST) -- A top U.S. Department of Justice antitrust official voiced skepticism Thursday of calls to force companies to share their data, but conceded that in “narrow circumstances,” it may be appropriate to bring a challenge over a company's refusal to deal with its competitors.



In recent years, antitrust enforcers worldwide have faced calls to take a tougher stance on companies that hold large data stashes, but Antitrust Division deputy Bernard Nigro said in a speech that giving data different treatment under the antitrust laws risks quashing innovation....

