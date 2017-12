USPTO To Launch New Patent App E-Filing System In 2018

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 8:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will roll out a new electronic filing system for patent applications early next year that it says is more "user-friendly" and will allow applicants to file and view their documents in one location.



In a blog post Thursday, USPTO Commissioner for Patents Drew Hirshfeld unveiled a plan to launch a beta version of the “Patent Center” filing system, which will eventually replace the office’s two current “patent applicant information retrieval” and web-based patent application systems in 2019, the USPTO said....

