Fla. High Court Limits Reductions Of Awards In Engle Cases

Law360, Miami (December 14, 2017, 2:12 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the state's comparative fault statute does not apply to Engle progeny cases when a jury finds tobacco companies liable for intentional torts, in a decision that should allow smokers to keep more of their compensatory damages awards.



The Supreme Court ruled that the trial court erred when it reduced Joan Schoeff's compensatory damages award against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. by 25 percent because of her husband's comparative fault for the lung cancer that killed him.



The comparative fault statute...

