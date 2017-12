Tanenbaum Keale Goes West With Ex-Sedgwick Attys

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 6:47 PM EST) -- Litigation boutique Tanenbaum Keale LLP, which was started this year by a group of veteran Sedgwick LLP partners, announced Thursday that it would expand westward, opening a Seattle office to be led by a product liability partner and former colleague from the soon-to-be-shuttered firm.



Tanenbaum Keale announced that Chris Marks, former managing partner of Sedgwick's Seattle office, will oversee the young boutique firm's first West Coast outpost and will be joined by two associates, also from Sedgwick.



The Seattle office is expected to open its doors on...

To view the full article, register now.