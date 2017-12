EPA Invites Local Groups To Discuss Updates To Lead Rules

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 9:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday sent a letter inviting local organizations to weigh in on an effort to revise rules aimed at keeping lead out of drinking water, saying the dialogue was part of the Trump administration’s efforts to engage with local stakeholders.



The letter says the EPA is considering changes to the Lead and Copper Rule, which was originally established in the early 1990s in order to “improve public health protection” and keep lead out of drinking water. If the EPA issues new...

