Usage Of Uterine Device Down Since Warning, FDA Says

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 5:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday that the usage of a device in gynecological operations has declined since the agency warned three years ago that the device may spread cancer, noting recent research suggests the device's risks correspond with the FDA's earlier estimate.



The regulator said Thursday that it had reviewed recent studies and that they continue to suggest that women with cancers of unknown origin who underwent a surgical procedure with a laparoscopic power morcellator have higher rates of their cancer coming back...

To view the full article, register now.