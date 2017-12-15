Alternative Fees: My Experience At Bartlit Beck

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 4:35 PM EST) -- Next year will mark the 25th anniversary of the founding of one of the nation’s best known litigation boutique firms, Bartlit Beck Herman Palenchar & Scott LLP. When Fred Bartlit and his co-founders started the firm in October 1993, they committed to escape the hourly billing system. Their innovation was to charge clients a flat monthly fee and add a performance kicker, often by allowing the client to leave part of the monthly fee unpaid until the case was resolved, with payment of the “holdback” to...

To view the full article, register now.