By J.B. Heaton December 15, 2017, 4:35 PM ESTLaw360, New York (December 15, 2017, 4:35 PM EST) -- Next year will mark the 25th anniversary of the founding of one of the nation’s best known litigation boutique firms, Bartlit Beck Herman Palenchar & Scott LLP. When Fred Bartlit and his co-founders started the firm in October 1993, they committed to escape the hourly billing system. Their innovation was to charge clients a flat monthly fee and add a performance kicker, often by allowing the client to leave part of the monthly fee unpaid until the case was resolved, with payment of the “holdback” to...
Alternative Fees: My Experience At Bartlit Beck
