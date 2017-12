Feds Should Ask Firms, Not Cloud Service, For Data: DOJ

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 9:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has advised prosecutors seeking consumer data stored on the cloud to request the information from underlying businesses rather than their third-party data storage providers, in a shift that Microsoft Corp., which has been sparring with the government over online privacy rights, hailed as a positive step.



The internal guidance issued Wednesday tells prosecutors to reach out to companies directly for employee emails and other types of electronic records stored remotely on third-party cloud computing services, unless the business is itself under...

