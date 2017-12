Anti-Vaxxer Can't Sue Hospital Over Firing, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360, Philadelphia (December 14, 2017, 5:26 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia hospital was justified in firing an employee who refused to receive a flu shot, the Third Circuit affirmed on Thursday, finding in a precedential opinion that his opposition to vaccination was not based on his religious beliefs.



The appeals court favored Mercy Catholic Medical Center, finding that plaintiff Paul Fallon's resistance to being vaccinated did not qualify as a religious belief under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the federal law prohibiting employment discrimination based on religion and a number of other factors....

To view the full article, register now.