NLRB Says Wholesale Distributor Illegally Fired Workers

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 9:32 PM EST) -- A split National Labor Relations Board has agreed with an administrative law judge that wholesale food and products distributor Bozzuto’s Inc. violated federal labor law by letting go two employees who solicited others to support a union.



The majority decision Tuesday found that Bozzuto’s violated the National Labor Relations Act when the distributor suspended and eventually discharged Todd McCarty and that its vice president of warehouse, transportation and risk management, Rick Clark, unlawfully interrogated McCarty when asking him “what was going on with ‘this union stuff.’”...

