Bankrupt Coal Co. Asks To Pay Bonuses To Retain Workers

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 6:31 PM EST) -- Bankrupt coal producer Armstrong Energy Inc. on Wednesday asked a Missouri bankruptcy court for permission to hand out a $500-per-worker bonus to keep its mines operating in the face of impending layoff notices.



The company told the court it anticipates issuing layoff notices “in the coming days,” and that without the proposed $255,000 bonus program for non-supervisory employees who stick it out to the end of the Chapter 11 process early next year, many will leave rather than gamble that the company’s successor will offer them...

