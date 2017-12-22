5 Most-Read Legal Industry Articles Of 2017

Law360, New York (December 22, 2017, 9:19 AM EST) -- What business of law topics piqued reader interest in 2017? Take a look back at the year's five most-read legal industry articles written by Law360 guest authors.



5 Mistakes That End Law Firms



Although the end often comes quickly, law firms do not fail overnight. Randy Evans of Dentons and Elizabeth Whitney of Swiss Re Corporate Solutions review five mistakes that expedite law firm failures.



New Post-Recession Metrics For BigLaw Partner Success



After a decade of recession-accelerated change in the legal industry, “merit-based” compensation has largely...

