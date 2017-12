ITC To Probe Intraoral Scanners Over Patent Infringement

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 9:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission said Thursday it will be kicking off an investigation into intraoral scanners for dental and orthodontic treatments, after dental products maker Align Technology Inc. accused a Danish rival last month of infringing its patents for certain scanners.



The commission said it voted to institute an investigation of the products, which include optical scanners and related software and hardware used to create digital impressions of a patient’s teeth, based on a complaint filed by Align Technology alleging that imports and sales of...

