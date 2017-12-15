Expert Analysis

SEC's Reversal On ALJs Could Affect Its Forum Choices

By Coates Lear, Thomas Zeno and Elizabeth Weil Shaw December 15, 2017, 11:15 AM EST

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 11:15 AM EST) -- For the past few years, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been battling challenges to the constitutionality of its administrative proceedings. On Dec. 1, 2017, in a sudden about-face, the SEC issued an order ratifying its prior appointment of its five sitting administrative law judges to remedy what the agency now seemingly concedes was an unconstitutional hiring process. Doing so, the SEC announced, will “put to rest any claim that administrative proceedings pending before, or presided over by, Commission administrative law judges violate the Appointments...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular