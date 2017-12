Judge Restores $139M In Mexican Tax Credits For Coca-Cola

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 10:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Tax Court on Thursday rejected the Internal Revenue Service’s decision to deny Coca-Cola nearly $139 million in Mexican foreign tax credits, finding that the beverage giant reasonably interpreted Mexican law when calculating the royalty rate for its subsidiary there.



Tax Court Judge Albert Lauber’s order reinstated credits for taxes the company paid to Mexico for the years 2007 through 2009, which the IRS had slashed following an audit of royalty payments from Coca-Cola’s Mexican subsidiary. Judge Lauber’s decision granting Coca-Coca partial summary judgment is part...

To view the full article, register now.