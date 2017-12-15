Expert Analysis - Opinion

Senators Must Work Harder To Properly Judge Our Judges

By Todd Cox December 15, 2017, 10:05 AM EST

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 10:05 AM EST) -- On Tuesday, the Senate confirmed yet another one of President Donald Trump's nominees to serve on our appellate courts. L. Steven Grasz, who was deemed “unanimously not qualified” by the nonpartisan American Bar Association, will now sit on the Eighth Circuit. That shocking “unanimously not qualified” rating — the lowest one possible — has been awarded just twice before in the last 27 years. Neither of the two prior nominees were confirmed. This sounds damning, and it is, but it’s even worse when you understand how the ABA conducts its...
