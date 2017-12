Considering Indication-Specific Pricing As A Solution

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 12:03 PM EST) -- Indication-specific pricing (ISP) is often proposed as a solution to rising health care costs, particularly for branded drugs that have multiple indications. But it is unclear whether such a model could work with generic and biosimilar products that have labels from which one or more approved uses have been carved out.



Introduction



Public officials and the media regularly lament the high cost of prescription drugs. Indeed, prescription drugs account for about 17 percent of all health care spending in the U.S.,[2] and that figure is expected...

To view the full article, register now.