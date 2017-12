Meat Co. Rupari's Ch. 11 Windup Plan Confirmed In Del.

Law360, Wilmington (December 14, 2017, 8:01 PM EST) -- One-time leading meat and barbecue distributor Rupari Food Services Inc. secured confirmation of its Chapter 11 plan in Delaware Bankruptcy Court Thursday, acknowledging that its cupboard was mostly bare and unsecured creditors had little prospect of a recovery.



Judge Kevin Carey’s approval of the company’s combined plan and disclosure came little more than three months after the company’s creditor committee suggested punting the case into Chapter 7 liquidation to spare the business the cost of legal and administrative fees during its bankruptcy windup.



Judge Carey ruled...

To view the full article, register now.