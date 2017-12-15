Expert Analysis

Employers' Insurance Issues For Sexual Harassment Claims

By Micah Skidmore December 15, 2017, 1:28 PM EST

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 1:28 PM EST) -- At a time when tolerance seems to be an increasingly precious commodity, society can celebrate an awakening intolerance for sexual harassment. For all of the scandal and salacious detail dominating the media in recent months, there is the hope that victims of depravity can find empowerment and healing, if not justice, too. Countless public figures — once insulated from accountability by wealth, power and status — have been forced to reckon with the reality of their crimes and consequences.

But high-profile resignations and public apologies imply...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular