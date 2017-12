9th Circ. Chief Launches Kozinski Sex Misconduct Inquiry

Law360, New York (December 14, 2017, 8:17 PM EST) -- The chief judge of the Ninth Circuit on Thursday ordered a judicial misconduct inquiry into U.S. Circuit Judge Alex Kozinski over media reports the judge showed female clerks pornography and committed other acts of sexual misconduct.



From left, Chief Judge Sidney R. Thomas and Judges Carlos Bea and Alex Kozinski of the Ninth Circuit on Capitol Hill in March. Thursday's order comes in direct response to a Washington Post story in which at least six women accused Judge Kozinski of lewd behavior. (Getty) Thursday’s order by...

