Gibraltar Launches World’s 1st Blockchain License

Law360, London (December 15, 2017, 12:54 PM GMT) -- Gibraltar will introduce the world’s first bespoke license for fintech firms using blockchain, the British overseas territory's financial services watchdog said Friday, making it the first jurisdiction to shape laws around the transformative technology.



The British overseas territory of Gibraltar next month will launch a first-of-its-kind regulatory framework for the use of blockchain, the technology that powers cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. (Getty) From the start of next year, financial technology firms using blockchain for storing or transmitting payments will need to be authorized by the Gibraltar Financial...

To view the full article, register now.