Gibraltar Launches World’s 1st Blockchain License
The British overseas territory of Gibraltar next month will launch a first-of-its-kind regulatory framework for the use of blockchain, the technology that powers cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. (Getty) From the start of next year, financial technology firms using blockchain for storing or transmitting payments will need to be authorized by the Gibraltar Financial...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login