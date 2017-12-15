ESMA Consults On New Standards For Prospectus Regulation

Law360, London (December 15, 2017, 5:47 PM GMT) -- The European Union's financial regulator on Friday requested industry feedback to a proposed overhaul of the format and content of investor prospectuses put out by issuers, offerors and businesses looking to float on regulated markets in the bloc.



The European Securities and Markets Association is asking for feedback from businesses in order to finalize draft regulatory technical standards to the EU's new prospectus regulation by July.



"The input from stakeholders will help ESMA finalize the draft regulatory technical standards before submitting them to the European Commission,"...

To view the full article, register now.