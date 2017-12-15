UK Insurers Fret Over EU's Consumer Protection Law Deadline

By Najiyya Budaly

Law360, London (December 15, 2017, 5:04 PM GMT) -- Insurance firms in the U.K. have raised concerns about the lack of time available to implement a new European Union directive aimed at enhancing consumer protection and supporting competition between insurance distributors, the Financial Conduct Authority said Friday.

The Insurance Distribution Directive, or IDD, is a sweeping new insurance regime that will govern insurance sales — including noninvestment insurance, life insurance and insurance-based investment products — across the EU when it takes effect in February.

Insurers have been pushing the regulator to grant a delay to ensure the industry...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular