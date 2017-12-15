UK Insurers Fret Over EU's Consumer Protection Law Deadline
The Insurance Distribution Directive, or IDD, is a sweeping new insurance regime that will govern insurance sales — including noninvestment insurance, life insurance and insurance-based investment products — across the EU when it takes effect in February.
Insurers have been pushing the regulator to grant a delay to ensure the industry...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login