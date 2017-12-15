ESMA Greenlights Crude Oil, Other Derivatives Position Limits

By Paige Long

Law360, London (December 15, 2017, 3:32 PM GMT) -- The European Securities and Markets Authority signed off on the U.K.’s proposed position limits for certain crude oil contracts on Friday, as it added extra detail to several reporting requirements for holdings in commodity derivatives.

Europe's top securities regulator said it has decided the Financial Conduct Authority’s proposed position limits for ICE Brent crude contracts were suitable for current market conditions, as the authority on Friday updated its list of position limits for liquid commodity derivatives contracts, as required under the revised Market in Financial Instruments...
