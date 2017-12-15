ESMA Greenlights Crude Oil, Other Derivatives Position Limits
Europe's top securities regulator said it has decided the Financial Conduct Authority’s proposed position limits for ICE Brent crude contracts were suitable for current market conditions, as the authority on Friday updated its list of position limits for liquid commodity derivatives contracts, as required under the revised Market in Financial Instruments...
