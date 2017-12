Trump’s Finance Regulators Shift Focus To Compliance Costs

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 2:17 PM EST) -- The financial stability risks flagged by Trump administration regulators in a Thursday report largely mirrored those highlighted by the Obama administration, but the report's focus on revising the rules governing banks and other financial firms indicates a significant change in perspective among supervisors.



The Financial Stability Oversight Council’s annual report, the first led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and approved by largely Trump-selected regulatory chiefs, highlighted similar cybersecurity, financial innovation and other risks to the global financial system as the same report produced under the Obama...

