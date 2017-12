Luxembourg To Appeal €250M Amazon Tax Recovery Order

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 4:24 PM EST) -- Luxembourg’s finance ministry said Friday that it had decided to appeal a state aid decision handed down by the European Union’s antitrust enforcer earlier this year that ordered the country to recover €250 million ($294 million) in corporate income taxes from Amazon.com Inc.



The European Commission said in its October order that a Luxembourg tax ruling had allowed Amazon to record most of its profits in the country without being taxed there starting in 2003, giving the online sales giant an unfair advantage over competitors. In...

To view the full article, register now.