As Tensions Over Steel Rise, China Scraps Export Taxes

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 4:41 PM EST) -- The Chinese government is set to remove its export taxes on steel producers next year, state-run media reported on Friday, in a move that will likely further strain its already-fraught ties with critics of its steel policies such as the U.S., Europe and Japan.



China’s Ministry of Finance posted a statement on its website outlining a number of tariff alterations and other policy tweaks that will take effect next year, according to Xinhua. Included among those changes is a removal of the steel export tax, which...

