Clyde & Co Nabs Big Piece Of Sedgwick Insurance Practice

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 7:03 AM EST) -- U.K.-based global firm Clyde & Co will take in 15 insurance and litigation partners from Sedgwick LLP at the beginning of next year, as the San Francisco-based firm prepares to close its doors.



The transition, announced on Monday, will primarily include partners in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Orange County, as well as Chicago, New York and Miami, and marks the largest attorney group to depart Sedgwick since the firm made public its imminent closure, representing roughly one-fifth of what remains of the soon-to-be-shuttered firm's partnership....

