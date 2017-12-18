Clyde & Co Nabs Big Piece Of Sedgwick Insurance Practice
The transition, announced on Monday, will primarily include partners in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Orange County, as well as Chicago, New York and Miami, and marks the largest attorney group to depart Sedgwick since the firm made public its imminent closure, representing roughly one-fifth of what remains of the soon-to-be-shuttered firm's partnership....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login