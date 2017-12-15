US Calls Off The Dogs Following Thailand's IP Tweaks

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 2:32 PM EST) -- The Trump administration closed a probe of Thailand’s intellectual property regime Friday following several steps the country took to improve its patent and trademark rules that had frustrated drugmakers and other companies for years.



U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer had ordered an investigation of Thailand in September after the country earned poor marks in the administration’s annual report detailing the various intellectual property-related trade restrictions around the globe.



But Thailand moved quickly to address the U.S. concerns, taking steps to improve its administration of intellectual property rights and allot...

