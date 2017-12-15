Romaine Lettuce Linked To Deadly Canadian E. Coli Outbreak
The Public Health Agency of Canada said it is working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Health Canada to investigate an E. coli O157 outbreak first disclosed Monday. The outbreak has since spread to two more provinces and expanded by nine cases to 30 total cases currently under investigation, the agency said Thursday.
“Canadians are reminded to...
