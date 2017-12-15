Romaine Lettuce Linked To Deadly Canadian E. Coli Outbreak

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 4:11 PM EST) -- Canadian health officials are investigating an E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce that has caused 12 individuals to be hospitalized and one death across five Canadian provinces.



The Public Health Agency of Canada said it is working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Health Canada to investigate an E. coli O157 outbreak first disclosed Monday. The outbreak has since spread to two more provinces and expanded by nine cases to 30 total cases currently under investigation, the agency said Thursday.



“Canadians are reminded to...

