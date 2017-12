CNX To Pay $305M For 50% Stake In Marcellus Shale Player

Law360, Philadelphia (December 15, 2017, 3:07 PM EST) -- Pittsburgh-based CNX Resources Corp., which until recently was the gas division of Consol Energy Inc., will pay $305 million in cash to acquire Noble Energy's 50 percent stake in Marcellus Shale player Cone Gathering LLC, the companies announced Friday.



As a result of the transaction, CNX will own 100 percent of Cone Gathering, which holds all of the interests in Cone Midstream GP LLC, which in turn holds the general partnership interest in Cone Midstream Partners LP.



Houston-based Noble will retain its 21.7 million common limited...

