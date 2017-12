Hong Kong's Embrace Of Multi-Class Shares Not Absolute

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 6:46 PM EST) -- The Hong Kong Stock Exchange owner’s long-awaited decision to endorse the listing of multi-class share structures that reserve super-voting rights for company founders, a bid to become more competitive globally, contains several caveats, according to details of the plan released Friday.



Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited announced the proposal as part of several policy changes the exchange owner said are meant to ensure its stock market “remains relevant and competitive in the future amid a changing global capital markets environment.”



Hong Kong's new policy would...

