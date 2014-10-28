Fed. Circ. Rules Ban On 'Scandalous' TMs Unconstitutional
The Federal Circuit said the government's rule against registering profane, sexual and otherwise objectionable language violates the First Amendment. (Law360) Overturning a ruling by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to refuse a trademark registration for the word "Fuct," the appeals court said the government's rule against registering profane, sexual and otherwise objectionable language...
