Fed. Circ. Rules Ban On 'Scandalous' TMs Unconstitutional

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 11:41 AM EST) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Friday that the Lanham Act's ban on "scandalous and immoral" trademarks is unconstitutional, months after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the statute's similar bar on "disparaging" marks.



The Federal Circuit said the government's rule against registering profane, sexual and otherwise objectionable language violates the First Amendment. (Law360) Overturning a ruling by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to refuse a trademark registration for the word "Fuct," the appeals court said the government's rule against registering profane, sexual and otherwise objectionable language...

To view the full article, register now.