SEC Settles With 2 Over $370K Insider Trading Scheme

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 6:59 PM EST) -- A former Arizona employee of a semiconductor company and his friend who both copped to securities fraud for what federal prosecutors alleged was an insider trading scheme that netted almost $370,000 have agreed to fork over some of that money to settle related civil claims brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Lanny Brown, 49, who was a director at International Rectifier Corp., pled guilty in October to allegations in Arizona federal court that he tipped off his friend Sean Fox in 2014 about his...

