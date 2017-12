Trump's ACA Birth Control Waivers Blocked By Pa. Judge

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 9:21 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s rules dialing back the Affordable Care Act’s contraception mandate through religious or moral exemptions for employers, saying the federal government failed to follow proper procedures in implementing the policies.



U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone issued a preliminary injunction against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the U.S. Department of Labor, preventing them from implementing a pair of interim final rules known as the moral exemption rule...

